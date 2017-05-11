In my interactions with the market I run across customers, partners, and competitors all struggling to grasp what has happened over the last few years to our existing IT ecosystem. It all used to be straightforward: We built computers and related infrastructures, marketed our products based on the attributes of that infrastructure, and our customers then used the infrastructure to support whatever applications needed supporting in a relatively stable manner. That was the benefit of standardizing parts of the IT ecosystem, which evolved further to encompass a sales channel to handle inventory, payments consolidation, and customer engagement and support. The IT ecosystem was vast, and customers relied upon specialists to whittle down the universe of choices into something useful for their particular niche of economic activity.

Fast-forward to today. Due to the proliferation of consumer technology, the average business IT consumer is far more technology-aware than his predecessor. Application expectations are no longer set by experienced IT teams, but experiences available on ubiquitous smartphones. This development has implications across the entire IT market, and in particular for the customers who need IT and the resellers who provide it. Some have claimed that the “channel,” as it was, no longer needs to exist. However, I reject the notion that significant portions of the customer population are ready to navigate the universe of services as a full-time occupation. Rather, I expect that IT customers still need that aggregation and advisory level of service that IT resellers have always offered, if only in passing.

Read the entire article here, Upside down and inside out: Welcome to the era of service-led IT

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.