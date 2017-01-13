Updates to HPE Synergy, HPE Hyper Converged systems deliver on HPE mission to make hybrid IT simple

At HPE Discover 2016 in London, Ric Lewis, SVP and GM of HPE’s new Software-Defined and Cloud Group, detailed the new group’s goal, the latest announcements, and what the new updates really mean for HPE customers.

Lewis began by laying out the new group’s strategy. “We have a singular mission in Software-Defined and Cloud Group; it’s about making hybrid IT simple for our customers.” As public cloud continues to grow, so does private cloud, explained Lewis. “Our enterprise customers are going to have a hybrid IT environment with both on-premises infrastructure and off-brand infrastructure, and we really want to make that as simple as possible. We want IT providers to be internal service providers to their lines of business.”

As Lewis explained, HPE announced several new technologies that are helping deliver on their mission of making hybrid IT simple. The first of these is the newly updated HPE Hyper Converged 380. The update to this hyperconverged solution includes the new HPE Hyper Converged Operating Environment 2.0 software, which leverages composable technologies to deliver new capabilities to the HPE Hyper Converged 380 powered by Intel®.

