upcoming Dashboards for Intel Spectre and Meltdown on VMware vSphere

It´s definitely hard to ignore the discussions about Intel Spectre and Meltdown and all the different ways to (try to) fix it. Unfortunately, it seems like a never-ending story at this time and patches are published, taken back aso. Furthermore, Intel cannot really fix the issue without performance impacts and possible instability.

We´re working hard to provide a way for our customers to track your patch progress and monitor the performance and uptime before and after the patch is active.

You can expect that update by end of Februar – but nobody stops you from using Performance Analyzer already.

Via the fine folks at opvizor.