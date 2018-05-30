Untold Secrets about File System Defragmentation in Software-Defined Storage Environments

“There is no Spoon” – Neo, The Matrix

So what is file system defragmentation, in software-defined storage (SDS) environments?The idea of file system defragmentation is to lay out data in sequential order for faster access when searching in files. This works well with a piece of spinning rust (hard-disk drive) on its own, because the data is written into sectors and each sector has a “home address” on the drive. Those addresses are static and locate the data in 3 dimensions; cylinder, head, sector Data access latency is introduced by adjusting the disk head to the correct position to access the sector when it “flies by”.

RAID-level virtualization translates the addresses already into a virtual address scheme no longer matching the physical layout of a drive and so defragmentation is almost useless. It can slightly improve large writes by increasing the probability of “full strokes” for lower read-modify-write occurrences, therefore making less write penalty times.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.