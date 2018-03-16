This blog post was written by Jason E. Smith – VP Products, Liquidware, a Citrix Ready Partner

Hospital Leverages Liquidware to Transition 100 XenApp Servers and 8,000 Citrix XenDesktop users from Windows Server 2008r2 to Latest Citrix XenDesktop on Server 2016

Liquidware is happy to have been invited to present with Citrix in the Citrix Ready Partner Pavilion (booth #12332) at HIMMS in Las Vegas. Countless healthcare organizations rely on Citrix XenDesktop to provide a flexible desktop experience, so that doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff can stay productive in highly fluid organizations like hospitals and point-of-care centers. And while the solution from Citrix provides these environments with an excellent platform to support the ever-changing and dynamic requirements, the combination of Citrix and the Essentials Suite from Liquidware offers an unrivaled one-two punch.

If you are looking to update your Citrix XenDesktop or XenApp environment and want to ensure you are delivering the optimal user experience to your Citrix users, Liquidware is here to help. For more information visit www.Liquidware.com.

Read the entire article here, Unrivaled User Experience, Simple Migration with Liquidware & Citrix XenDesktop

Via the fine folks at Liquidware