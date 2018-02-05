Home Data Center Unlocking the ROBO/Edge IT Landscape with the Launch of Nutanix 1-node Cluster

0
0

The 1-node Nutanix Enterprise Cloud offering was created with one thing in mind: you – our customers. You told us that a Nutanix offering specifically designed for smaller, remote deployments will radically simplify your ability to deliver virtualized applications at your remote sites. Your journey to a consolidated cloud strategy was missing consistency and common IT tooling across multiple clouds that includes your growing distributed cloud at the edge sites. It was conversations like these that compelled Nutanix to build on our previous 1-node backup target and now release an option for a single node cluster (and a 2-node cluster in the near future).

With this new offering, Nutanix can now be deployed as a cluster of a single node that can run all of a remote office or storefront’s local applications, such as SQL Server, Exchange, custom applications, virtual desktops using VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp, and services including DHCP, DNS, file and print, WAN optimization, and security-focused virtual appliances.

Traditionally, the main datacenter has been the center of gravity for most business IT organizations. But we no longer live in a centralized world. New demands have grown with more field-based IT infrastructures such as oil rigs, kiosks, cruise ships, forward-deployed military operations and even airport security devices that need processing power at the point of data collection. Often these needs can’t be met by the public cloud due latency and connection challenges. These sites are too small for the traditional three-tier architecture because of capex, opex, power and space constraints. And more often than not, there isn’t enough skilled IT to manage and maintain these remote sites.

