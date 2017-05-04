University of New Mexico Improves Security With VMware NSX

Established in 1889, the University of New Mexico (UNM) is a public research university located in Albuquerque. It is the state’s leading research institution and one of its largest employers. Technology plays a key role at UNM in powering online learning and delivering services to both students and administration.

Security, Agility, and Cost Savings

UNM needed to upgrade its IT infrastructure in order to automate services, increase agility, and eliminate outages. To accomplish these goals, the university began defining, creating, and establishing a software-defined data center (SDDC) three years ago.

UNM chose to invest in VMware solutions, and its successful move to a SDDC model resulted in decreased costs and increased efficiency and reliability. The university also leveraged VMware NSX® network virtualization platform and VMware vRealize® Automation™ to further enhance security.

