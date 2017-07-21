University of Colorado to Present Use of Ericom’s Secure, Browser-Based Access at CampusTech Technology Conference

Colorado Law Implemented Remote Access Solution to Deliver Flexible, Browser-based Access to Practice Management Software and Legal Clinic Resources

Ericom Software, a global leader in securely connecting the unified workspace, today announced that Jonathan Sibray, IT Director of the University of Colorado, will discuss the Law School’s deployment of Ericom AccessNow at the 2017 Campus Technology Conference. Colorado Law has been using Ericom AccessNow HTML5 technology since 2016, offering students, faculty and IT staff a flexible, browser-based solution to access practice management software and clinic resources from any device.

Colorado Law provides the opportunity for student attorneys to receive firsthand legal experience practicing law alongside faculty members at one of nine fully operational on-campus legal clinics. Students are utilizing Ericom AccessNow to access on-campus clinical software, secure email accounts, and case materials from their tablets, laptops, desktops, and smartphones.

Prior to deploying Ericom AccessNow, Colorado Law’s IT staff considered VMware and Windows remote desktop solutions. However, both proved to be too complex for students to use and too resource-intensive to administrate and support.

“Ericom AccessNow has proven to be a user-friendly, browser-based solution, requiring minimal management overhead and reducing pushback from non-technical users. IT support costs are reduced due to the ease of deployment and administration, thus making Ericom AccessNow a more efficient, cost-effective solution,” stated Jonathan Sibray. “This solution safeguards confidential case information, while providing the flexibility to access legal resources required for students from any standard browser on any device, anywhere.”

“Maintaining a balance between accessibility and security has always been a challenge for IT staff,” stated Ilan Paretsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Ericom Software. “Ericom AccessNow facilitates secure access to computing environments and applications, enabling users to ensure compliance and maintain attorney-client privilege when handling sensitive information.”

The presentation, “Using HTML5 Technology to Deliver Secure, Browser-Based Computing Environments,” will be held at McCormick Place on July 19 at 1:00PM.

Ericom Software will exhibit at Campus Technology Booth 407, where they will demonstrate their secure, HTML5 browser-based access technology, as well as their new browser isolation solution, Ericom Shield™ for Secure Browsing.

Click here for more information on Colorado Law’s deployment of Ericom AccessNow: http://www.ericom.com/SuccessStories/story_colorado_law.asp

