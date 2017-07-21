Home University of Colorado to Present Use of Ericom’s Secure, Browser-Based Access at CampusTech Technology Conference

University of Colorado to Present Use of Ericom’s Secure, Browser-Based Access at CampusTech Technology Conference

0
University of Colorado to Present Use of Ericom’s Secure, Browser-Based Access at CampusTech Technology Conference
0

Colorado Law Implemented Remote Access Solution to Deliver Flexible, Browser-based Access to Practice Management Software and Legal Clinic Resources

Ericom Software, a global leader in securely connecting the unified workspace, today announced that Jonathan Sibray, IT Director of the University of Colorado, will discuss the Law School’s deployment of Ericom AccessNow at the 2017 Campus Technology Conference. Colorado Law has been using Ericom AccessNow HTML5 technology since 2016, offering students, faculty and IT staff a flexible, browser-based solution to access practice management software and clinic resources from any device.

Colorado Law provides the opportunity for student attorneys to receive firsthand legal experience practicing law alongside faculty members at one of nine fully operational on-campus legal clinics. Students are utilizing Ericom AccessNow to access on-campus clinical software, secure email accounts, and case materials from their tablets, laptops, desktops, and smartphones.

Prior to deploying Ericom AccessNow, Colorado Law’s IT staff considered VMware and Windows remote desktop solutions. However, both proved to be too complex for students to use and too resource-intensive to administrate and support.

“Ericom AccessNow has proven to be a user-friendly, browser-based solution, requiring minimal management overhead and reducing pushback from non-technical users. IT support costs are reduced due to the ease of deployment and administration, thus making Ericom AccessNow a more efficient, cost-effective solution,” stated Jonathan Sibray. “This solution safeguards confidential case information, while providing the flexibility to access legal resources required for students from any standard browser on any device, anywhere.”

“Maintaining a balance between accessibility and security has always been a challenge for IT staff,” stated Ilan Paretsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Ericom Software. “Ericom AccessNow facilitates secure access to computing environments and applications, enabling users to ensure compliance and maintain attorney-client privilege when handling sensitive information.”

The presentation, “Using HTML5 Technology to Deliver Secure, Browser-Based Computing Environments,” will be held at McCormick Place on July 19 at 1:00PM.

Ericom Software will exhibit at Campus Technology Booth 407, where they will demonstrate their secure, HTML5 browser-based access technology, as well as their new browser isolation solution, Ericom Shield™ for Secure Browsing.

Click here for more information on Colorado Law’s deployment of Ericom AccessNow: http://www.ericom.com/SuccessStories/story_colorado_law.asp

About Ericom

Ericom Software provides simple, secure solutions for remote access, desktop virtualization (VDI) and web security, with a focus on application delivery, cloud enablement, and secure browsing. Since 1993, Ericom has been helping users to securely access enterprise mission-critical applications running on a broad range of Microsoft Windows Terminal Servers, Virtual Desktops, legacy hosts, Linux and other systems. Ericom has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and EMEA. Ericom also has an extensive network of distributors and partners throughout North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa. Our expanding customer base is more than 30 thousand strong, with over 8 million users.

For more information about Ericom and its products, please visit our website. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on TwitterFacebook, and our YouTube channel.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Ericom Software
Ericom Software Ericom Software provides simple, secure solutions for remote access, desktop virtualization (VDI) and web security, with a focus on application delivery, cloud enablement, and secure browsing. Since 1993, Ericom has been helping users to securely access enterprise mission-critical applications running on abroad range of Microsoft Windows Terminal Servers, Virtual Desktops, legacy hosts, Linux and other systems. Ericom has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and EMEA. Ericom also has an extensive network of distributors and partners throughout North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa. Our expanding customer base is more than 30 thousand strong, with over 8 million users.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads. While most of us are familiar […]

    read more
    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        Maybe your business has outgrown its file server and you’re thinking of replacing it. Or perhaps your server is dated and not supporting your business like it should, so you’re considering moving to the cloud. It might be that you’re starting a new business and wondering if an in-house server is adequate or if you […]

        read more
        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500531816_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Knowledge Center Videos: How do I change the VPC for an RDS DB instance?

          Find more details in the AWS Knowledge Center: https://aws.amazon.com/premiumsupport/knowledge-center/change-vpc-rds-db-instance/ Satya, an AWS Cloud Support Engineer, shows you how to change the VPC for an RDS DB instance. This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

          read more
          1498041283_maxresdefault.jpg

          Tools of Research: Machine Learning – #AWS Session Video

          1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

          Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

          1500455462_hqdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Interview from Next ‘ 17 – Benefits of becoming a Google Certified Professional

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video