The difference between Universal Monitoring and Unified Monitoring is worth understanding; these words sound so similar that they might be used interchangeably, but they are not the same.

Universal Monitoring

eG Innovations introduced Universal Monitoring with a universal agent over 15 years ago. The operative word here is, of course, universal. Not only does the agent provide a single license regardless of what data is being collected, but it is truly universal in that it doesn’t really care what data it’s collecting. It will collect ANY data it’s asked to collect.

For example, the eG Manager provides out-of-the-box instructions for the eG Agent to gather metrics from 10+ operating systems, 180+ applications and 10+ virtualization platforms, and this list is usually what people focus on.

But the eG Universal Agent can actually be instructed to collect data from any device or application in any number of ways, including application-specific protocols, utilities and/or APIs. In addition, the metrics are not limited to IT or technology; the eG Universal Agent can collect business metrics such as the total value of transactions executed.

Read the entire article here, Universal vs Unified Monitoring: What’s the Difference?

via the fine folks at eG Innovations