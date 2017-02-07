UniPrint Vault – NFC Mobile Printing – Video
As mobile devices are becoming increasingly important, it is time to transform enterprise workflow and improve security through mobile printing.
In this demo, we show how end-users can print through their device with the UniPrint Vault with the NFC mobile release option.
More info: https://www.uniprint.net/eng/page/byod-mobile-printing
Music: http://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
From the fine folks at UniPrint.net
