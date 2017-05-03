Listen to “UniPrint / Citrix Ready – VDI, Mobile, Cloud Printing for Citrix – Podcast Episode 277” on Spreaker.

In episode 277, Douglas Brown interviews Arron Fu, Founder and Vice President, Software Development at UniPrint. Plus, we are happy to have Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready with us. Together we will discuss what’s new with the UniPrint VDI, Mobile, and Cloud printing solution for Citrix and much more!

About UniPrint

UniPrint Infinity™ printing solution eliminates citrix printing issues and extends the capabilities of Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop technology to printing. Based on its patented, award winning PDF-based Universal Printer Driver (UPD), UniPrint™ converts and encrypts print data into much smaller sized PDF print jobs, enabling fast data transmission and secure delivery of printing across multiple platforms from anywhere, on any user device, to any printer.

At the same time, UniPrint’s UPD negates the need to install multiple manufacturer printer drivers on the application server or VDI image, making printer deployment and management much simpler. As a result, Citrix network printing is much easier, more stable and more cost effective than ever before.

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

About Arron Fu, CTO & Managing Partner

Arron Fu is a member of the UniPrint.net leadership team and responsible for all aspects of strategic product development.

Arron is the creator of the patented and award-winning UniPrint™ universal printer driver technology specifically designed for optimizing printing functionality and simplifying administration in multi-user, server-based computing environments.

An IT industry veteran, prior to UniPrint.net Arron spent 15 years in the field of consulting, system installation/integration, and application design and development across business functions, processes and industries. He holds a degree in Computer and Electronic Engineering from the University of Manitoba as well as a number of industry standard qualifications.

About Sagnik Datta

Sagnik Datta is a Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready. Sagnik work with Citrix alliances and supports large partner ecosystem (1000+) to help customers make better purchase decision through Citrix Ready Marketplace – http://citrix.com/ready.

Major focus in partners product segments such as Thin Clients, 3D CAD ISVs, Printers, Converged, Hyper-Converged, Storage and Servers solutions integrated with XenDesktop, XenApp and XenServer.

Responsible to drive vertical industry based applications and solutions, working collaboratively with cross teams in Product Management and Alliances.

Day to day activities include supporting partners with technical integration queries, creating test tool kits for partners to easily integrate their solutions with Citrix products, testing solutions to make them Citrix Ready, hosting joint webinars that generate leads for partners, podcasts, creating white papers and technical blogs for Citrix sales teams, customers and wider community etc.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

