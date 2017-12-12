Unify Asset Management and Security Operations with Flexera

Build a common foundation for Software Asset Management, Security and the broader IT ecosystem with normalized software inventory. Drive your SAM and Software Vulnerability Management processes to focus on the apps that matter to you.

Benefits of a Unified SAM and Security Solution:

Use a single software asset list shared across functional areas

Improve decision-making – identify what you have and weigh the business risks

Have greater transparency of your organization’s compliance and security risk status

Share knowledge with all teams involved in the asset lifecycle

