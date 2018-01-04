Enterprise organizations have reached the point where having efficient access to information is just as important as the location where they store it. What is the use of saving data if you can’t access it and use it effectively? Regardless of the use case, different types of application are utilized to access proprietary data. Data that is imperative to a business regardless of where the data resides. We’re at the point where enterprise organizations need access their information ubiquitously to remain competitive and successfully function and conduct business in the modern era.

Due to economic value and the laws of physics, the use public clouds has and will continue to grow and evolve beyond the use of long-term retention for information. Access, consumption, analysis, filtering, and processing are a few of the newly required capabilities demanded by business as well as new age computing models such as edge computing. New requirements do not negate the need for traditional data management requirements such as protection, preservation, mobility, etc.

The reality is that traditional data management solutions need to evolve and catch up with the business demands of the modern era. Part of the evolution revolves around technology; the other part is operational efficiencies, security, and risk-mitigating functions and capabilities. Enterprise organizations need access to their data regardless if it resides in a private cloud or a public cloud. Access and storing requirements are appropriately driven based on performance needs, economic value, regulatory compliance and, risk assessment.

Read the entire article here, Unified Cross-Cloud Multi-Protocol File Services with Protection and Data Mobility for AWS & Azure

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.