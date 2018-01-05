So I am in the middle of updating my best practices guide for vSphere on FlashArray and one of the topics I am looking into providing better guidance around is ESXi queue management. This breaks down to a few things:

Array volume queue depth limit

Datastore queue depth limit

Virtual Machine vSCSI Adapter queue depth limit

Virtual Disk queue depth limit

I have had more than a few questions lately about handling this–either just general queries or performance escalations. And generally from what I have found it comes down to fundamental understanding of how ESXi queuing works. And how the FlashArray plays with it. So I put a blog post together of a use case and walking through solving a performance problem. Explaining concepts along the way.

Please note:

This is a simple example to explain how queuing works in ESXi

Mileage will vary depending on your workload and configuration

This workload is targeted specifically to make relationships easier to understand

PLEASE do not make changes in your environment at least until you read my conclusion at the end. And frankly not without direct guidance from VMware support.

I am sorry, this is a long one. But hopefully informative!

One thing to note here, this is one virtual machine running workload to a virtual disk on one VMFS. So nothing is interfering, so while this is not realistic, I think it is still valuable to explain how these things work. So here is the screenshot:

Read the entire article here, Understanding VMware ESXi Queuing and the Flasharray

