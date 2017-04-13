Home Security Understanding the Ransomware Threat

Understanding the Ransomware Threat

0
Understanding the Ransomware Threat
0

Although ransomware is commonly thought of as something new, it’s actually nothing of the sort. We can trace the origins of today’s ransomware threat right back to AIDS Trojan in 1989. A floppy-disk based distribution of software that encrypted files on a PC after a reboot, and demanded a ‘license fee’ of $189. This 30 year old threat came of age 12 years ago when the Archievus malware used advanced encryption techniques to lock down documents.

Ransomware came to prominence in 2013 when the by now infamous CryptoLocker made an appearance. In many ways this was to become a blueprint for most every ransomware threat that has followed: phishing emails distributed by a botnet and carrying a malware infected attachment payload, once executed this encrypts data on local and network drives using ‘military-grade’ encryption, and demands a ransom in Bitcoin for the key to unlock it.

Read the entire article here, Understanding the Ransomware threat — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Security
ComputerWorld Group
ComputerWorld Group The ComputerWorld team are the most knowledgeable business IT experts in the business. But what's really unique about our team is the personal approach and sheer determination of every single person to make businesses better. Our passion is really listening to problems and finding that eureka moment when when a technological solution will make a significant difference to the way an organisation operates.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      ManageEngine FI

      FREE Tool – Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Connections

      On-Demand Webinars

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Agenda “101” – Monitoring and managing your NetScaler “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) explained and demonstrated Product updates – New Low-end NetScaler hardware; […]

        read more
        1490191694_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        SIOS Feature Image

        Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        5 Must Haves for The Optimal Citrix Performance Management Toolkit – On-Demand Webinar

        1491434533_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1491959295_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware – Realize What’s Possible Video

          VMware frees you to shape an unlimited future for your business and for your customers, enabled by our software-defined technologies. Our goal is to inspire a culture of possibility, helping you accelerate your transformation into a digital business. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          1491494146_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Taking Ransomware to task with Next Generation Windows Defender – Session 2

          1491933718_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN: An Industry Perspective from Yanbing Li – Video

          1491090370_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Multi-factor authentication: Enterprise Mobility + Security

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!