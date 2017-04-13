Although ransomware is commonly thought of as something new, it’s actually nothing of the sort. We can trace the origins of today’s ransomware threat right back to AIDS Trojan in 1989. A floppy-disk based distribution of software that encrypted files on a PC after a reboot, and demanded a ‘license fee’ of $189. This 30 year old threat came of age 12 years ago when the Archievus malware used advanced encryption techniques to lock down documents.

Ransomware came to prominence in 2013 when the by now infamous CryptoLocker made an appearance. In many ways this was to become a blueprint for most every ransomware threat that has followed: phishing emails distributed by a botnet and carrying a malware infected attachment payload, once executed this encrypts data on local and network drives using ‘military-grade’ encryption, and demands a ransom in Bitcoin for the key to unlock it.

Read the entire article here, Understanding the Ransomware threat — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group