Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar



Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various file services solutions. In this webinar you will learn:

* Why Cloud Based File Services
* What the Use Cases for Cloud File Services are
* What Cloud File Services Solutions are Available
* The Pros and Cons of the Various Cloud File Services Solutions

Learn more at https://ter.li/z4slb7

 

More Resources:

SoftNAS SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.
