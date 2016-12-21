Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various file services solutions. In this webinar you will learn:

* Why Cloud Based File Services

* What the Use Cases for Cloud File Services are

* What Cloud File Services Solutions are Available

* The Pros and Cons of the Various Cloud File Services Solutions

Learn more at https://ter.li/z4slb7