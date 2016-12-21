Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar
Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various file services solutions. In this webinar you will learn:
* Why Cloud Based File Services
* What the Use Cases for Cloud File Services are
* What Cloud File Services Solutions are Available
* The Pros and Cons of the Various Cloud File Services Solutions
Learn more at https://ter.li/z4slb7
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet