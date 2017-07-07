Understanding AWS Managed Database and Analytics Services – #AWS Session Video
The world is creating more data in more ways than ever before. The average internet user in 2017 generates 1.5GB of data per day, with the rate doubling every 18 months. A single autonomous vehicle can generate 4TB per day. Each smart manufacturing plant generates 1PB per day. Storing, managing, and analyzing this data requires integrated database and analytic services that provide reliability and security at scale. AWS offers a range of managed data services that let customers focus on making data useful, including Amazon Aurora, RDS, DynamoDB, Redshift, Spectrum, ElastiCache, Kinesis, EMR, Elasticsearch Service, and Glue. In this session, we discuss these services, share our vision for innovation, and show how our customers use these services today.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]
Share this:
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report