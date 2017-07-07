Understanding AWS Managed Database and Analytics Services – #AWS Session Video

The world is creating more data in more ways than ever before. The average internet user in 2017 generates 1.5GB of data per day, with the rate doubling every 18 months. A single autonomous vehicle can generate 4TB per day. Each smart manufacturing plant generates 1PB per day. Storing, managing, and analyzing this data requires integrated database and analytic services that provide reliability and security at scale. AWS offers a range of managed data services that let customers focus on making data useful, including Amazon Aurora, RDS, DynamoDB, Redshift, Spectrum, ElastiCache, Kinesis, EMR, Elasticsearch Service, and Glue. In this session, we discuss these services, share our vision for innovation, and show how our customers use these services today.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).