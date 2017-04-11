Home Data Center UNC Health Care Leverages IGEL in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Deployment

IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) Selected for Simplicity, Cost-Savings and Security

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Universal Desktop™ UD3 thin clients and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) were selected by UNC Health Care to as part of the roll-out for the nationally-ranked health care system’s Citrix Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) deployment.“The need to provide users with access to their desktops from any device anywhere, anytime is driving a growing number of IT organizations to migrate toward VDI environments,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “One of the key advantages that IGEL brings to the table is the simplicity that comes from being able to manage an entire fleet of thin clients from a single console. Additionally, the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter provides IT organizations with the flexibility they need to convert any compatible thin client, desktop or laptop computer into an IGEL thin client solution, without having to make an upfront investment in new hardware to support their virtualized infrastructures.”

UNC Health Care selected the IGEL UDC and UMS software for its Citrix VDI deployment following a “bake-off” between thin client solutions. “IGEL won hands down due the simplicity and superiority of its management capabilities,” said James Cole, Technical Architect, UNC Health Care. “And, because the IGEL UDC software is designed to quickly and efficiently convert existing endpoint hardware into IGEL Linux OS-powered thin clients, we knew that by selecting the IGEL solution we would also realize a significant reduction in our capital expenditures.”

Since initiating the deployment of the IGEL UDC and UMS software, UNC Health Care has also experienced significant time savings. “Prior to deploying the IGEL UDC and UMS software, it took our team 25-30 minutes to create a virtual image on each system, not counting the personalization of the system for each use case, now that process takes less than 10 minutes, and even less time when converting the system to VDI roaming,” added Cole.

Additionally, the ease of integration between the IGEL UDC and IGEL UMS with Citrix XenDesktop and other solutions offered by Citrix Ecosystem partners, including Imprivata, has enabled secure access to the health care network’s Epic Systems’ Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system.

“The customization capabilities available through both IGEL and Imprivata have enabled us to create two secure configurations – Roaming mode which allows our physicians and health care staff to simply tap their badge to securely login to their desktop from any Roaming endpoint or Kiosk mode which stays logged in but runs programs under the user’s context.  Users are required to type in their password only twice a day.  The rest of the time they simply tap the employee badge on the card reader to login automatically” concluded Cole.

For more information how UNC Healthcare is leveraging IGEL as part of its Citrix VDI deployment, click here.

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com/us.

