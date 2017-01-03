A few weeks ago, the town I live in had extremely severe thunderstorms roll through. When the tornado sirens went off and all our mobile devices started screaming “Warning: tornado sighted in your immediate area. Take shelter immediately!”, I did not bother doing a proper shutdown of all my lab equipment. The tornado did extensive damage in our town but missed our house by about a mile or two as the crow flies. We were without power most of the night. The power outage lasted longer than the batteries in all my battery backup systems. Needless to say, all my XenServer, vSphere and vCenter hosts did an ungraceful power off. My two Synology NAS units have USB connections to their UPS and are configured for proper shutdowns in the event of power loss. For the past few weeks, I thought all was well in my lab, but that wasn’t the case I found out.

After the storms passed, I was able to power on all the UPS units and all the XenServer, vSphere and vCenter hosts came to life with no reported errors. It wasn’t until I went to update my XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12 Machine Catalogs that I discovered major issues. None of the catalogs would update. They would go through the process and eventually abort with “no compatible storage sets for secondary disk provisioning” as shown in Figure 1.

Read the entire article here, Unable to Delete Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.xx Hosting Connection or Resource “There is currently an active background action”

via Carl Webster