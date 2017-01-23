UHS Troubleshoots EUE Issues At Their Hospitals
“My experience with Goliath Technologies goes back several years from my time at UHS. They have the only solution of this kind that combines the ability to preemptively alert us if clinicians will have difficulty when attempting to access Citrix & Cerner. This provides us with an early warning system that is better than real time and is one of the reasons we selected Goliath as a partner.” Justin Monnig – General Manager of Crossings Healthcare Solutions
The Organization: Universal Health Services (UHS)
The Organization’s Infrastructure: Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenServer and VMware
The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor for Hospitals Using Cerner, Goliath Logon Simulator for Citrix, Goliath for NetScaler
The Business Challenge: Summary of the problem
UHS, one of the ten largest healthcare management organizations in the United States, was faced with session performance related issues when physicians and healthcare workers used XenApp delivered applications hosted by Cerner.
Read the entire article here, UHS Troubleshoots EUE Issues At Their Hospitals
via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies
