UHS Resolves a Patient Critical Application Issue in Less Than 30 Minutes
“We received an urgent request from a Chief Nursing Officer at one of our hosptials. She reported that nursing staff were were not receiving important patient information from a staffing application. The application vendor couldn’t pinpoint root cause. We called Goliath and within 30 minutes the UHS internal IT team and Goliath were able to resolve the issue.”

-Justin Monnig, General Manager of Crossings Healthcare Solutions

The Organization: Universal Health Services, Inc.

The Organization’s Infrastructure:  VMware, Citrix XenDesktop 7.x, Cerner

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor, Goliath Logon Simulator, Goliath Performance Monitor for Hospitals Using Cerner

The Business Challenge: User Accounts Mysteriously Disappearing

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), currently has Goliath technology deployed throughout their entire Citrix application delivery infrastructure, which they use to deliver Cerner Millenium™ to their hospitals. The scope of their deployment includes agents deployed within the Cerner-hosted datacenter, and Logon Simulators at over 33 acute care hospital facilities across the United States. The technology is used by UHS for Citrix monitoring to anticipate, troubleshoot, resolve and most importantly prevent issues from impacting users’ ability to deliver healthcare services due to a difficulty accessing Cerner Millenium™.

