Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G Servers are the next generation of servers in Dell EMC Servers portfolio and it comes with a lot of innovative features.In this Whitepaper we are going to provide some useful information for users who plan to use UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G Servers.

UEFI Secure Boot is a technology where the system firmware checks that the system boot loader is signed with a cryptographic key authorized by a database contained in the system firmware. This feature ensures proper Signature verification happens in the next stage which includes Boot loader, Kernel and user space and prevents any execution of unsigned code.

Download and read the ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper Here