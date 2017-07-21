White Papers
Home Data Center ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

0
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
0

Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G Servers are the next generation of servers in Dell EMC Servers portfolio and it comes with a lot of innovative features.In this Whitepaper we are going to provide some useful information for users who plan to use UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G Servers.

UEFI Secure Boot is a technology where the system firmware checks that the system boot loader is signed with a cryptographic key authorized by a database contained in the system firmware. This feature ensures proper Signature verification happens in the next stage which includes Boot loader, Kernel and user space and prevents any execution of unsigned code.

Download and read the ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper Here

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Databases
Storage
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Dell EMC PowerEdge 14G Servers are the next generation of servers in Dell EMC Servers portfolio and it comes with a lot of innovative features.In this Whitepaper we are going to provide some useful information for users who plan to use UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G Servers. UEFI Secure Boot is a technology […]

    read more
    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        Watch Jared Cowart from NVIDIA GRID explain how to manage your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID Insights in Citrix XenServer and Director This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499880552_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Amazon S3 – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          Learn about new and existing Amazon S3 features that can help you better protect your data, save on cost, and improve usability, security, and performance. We will cover a wide variety of Amazon S3 features and go into depth on several newer features with configuration and code snippets, so you can apply the learnings on […]

          read more
          1500468079_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Zalora Case Study – eCommerce Retailer All-In on AWS

          1500531785_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Mike Strohl From Entisys360 – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video