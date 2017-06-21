Home Desktop Uber: Four Lessons for IT

Uber: Four Lessons for IT

0
Uber: Four Lessons for IT
0

Management challenges at Uber, the market-disrupting transportation company and “sharing economy” pioneer, have been in the news frequently of late. One result of those challenges, as reported by The New York Times, is a report by a law firm engaged to advise Uber’s board of directors. That report recommends numerous “sweeping changes” in Uber’s corporate culture, with a focus on “four prevailing themes:”

  • Tone at the top
  • Trust
  • Transformation
  • Accountability

Those four themes are worth applying to any enterprise IT strategy. Herewith, some thoughts on how they can benefit IT at your enterprise.

Tone at the top: Leadership’s commitment to IT

This is a two-part challenge. One part is the tone of top IT leadership. The other part is the tone at the top of the enterprise’s executive team. If those leading IT and the business aren’t fully and clearly committed to a shared, business-focused strategy, IT will never fully deliver its promised or expected benefits.

Read the entire article here, Uber: Four Lessons for IT

via the fine folks at Ivanti.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
User Management
Ivanti
Ivanti Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is modernizing IT and helping IT organizations successfully automate and secure the digital workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498041013_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Protecting Your Information & Data Against Cyber Threats

          Cyber security technologies and best practices will help consumers, businesses and organizations enable a safer online environment. This video goes deeper into the best practices that can be used to better protect information and data inside and outside of your operational perimeters. Learn more: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/safety https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/default.aspx This video is from the fine folks at […]

          read more

          Remote Performance Smackdown

          1498040343_maxresdefault.jpg

          UniPrint.net at Citrix Synergy 2017 Video

          1498040925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e7 / Michele Bustamante, CIO, Soliance

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video