Uber: Four Lessons for IT

Management challenges at Uber, the market-disrupting transportation company and “sharing economy” pioneer, have been in the news frequently of late. One result of those challenges, as reported by The New York Times, is a report by a law firm engaged to advise Uber’s board of directors. That report recommends numerous “sweeping changes” in Uber’s corporate culture, with a focus on “four prevailing themes:”

Tone at the top

Trust

Transformation

Accountability

Those four themes are worth applying to any enterprise IT strategy. Herewith, some thoughts on how they can benefit IT at your enterprise.

Tone at the top: Leadership’s commitment to IT

This is a two-part challenge. One part is the tone of top IT leadership. The other part is the tone at the top of the enterprise’s executive team. If those leading IT and the business aren’t fully and clearly committed to a shared, business-focused strategy, IT will never fully deliver its promised or expected benefits.

