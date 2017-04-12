U.S. Electrical Services Inc. Deploys eG Innovations Performance Monitoring Solution to Increase Performance, Productivity and Growth

eG Innovations solution allows support for USESI to provide complete visibility into the company’s transaction flow from thousands of electricians, contractors and others

eG Innovations, a leading application performance management software provider, announced today that U.S. Electrical Services Inc. (USESI), a world-class wholesale distributor of electrical products and related services has deployed its flagship product, eG Enterprise, as the exclusive performance monitoring solution empowering USESI to increase performance, business growth, productivity and savings. The eG Enterprise implementation enables USESI the ability to provide complete performance visibility into the company’s transaction flow of the line of business Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications, including its Linux servers, JBoss Java applications, Rocket UniVerse database, EMC storage and Citrix infrastructure.

USESI’s customers include tens of thousands of electricians, contractors, corporate clients, architects, engineers, and lighting designers — all of whom rely on USESI to deliver quality products backed by knowledgeable advice and excellent service. Be it residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, or utility, the world runs on products and services from USESI’s best-in-class electrical distribution businesses. Headquartered in Connecticut, USESI is one of the top three wholesale electrical components distributors in the US – a $90 billion force in the US alone.

Executing on its business model demands top performance and scalability from USESI’s IT infrastructure, to support the expansion of ERP and other vital systems without disruption. When slow performance, frequent crashes and inadequate visibility into their many different processes threatened these business-critical capabilities, USESI turned to IT performance management leader, eG Innovations.

“Our solutions allow customers the size of USESI to be able to support their business objectives and user productivity by proactively pinpointing and solving performance problems before they impact users,” said Srinivas Ramanathan, chief executive officer of eG Innovations. “USESI can now accurately predict infrastructure costs, reduce their support days and save on IT support and network operations.”

With eG Innovations’ solutions, USESI can now pull all performance statistics from across the infrastructure into a single pane-of glass dashboard, customize and add performance monitoring capabilities as the environment requires and have more effective and systemized management from automated diagnosis, greater visibility, system-wide monitoring and proactive alerts.

USESI’s ERP system, which has an inventory of thousands of electrical parts and products across its stocking locations, is critical for its business. Furthermore, a strategy of acquiring successful, locally operated electrical businesses for growth has meant that USESI has needed to put in place robust processes for onboarding each newly acquired division. Executing on its business model demands top performance and scalability from USESI’s IT infrastructure, to support the expansion of ERP and other vital systems without disruption.

“Because Electrical components touch every aspect of so many lives – people, companies, education, government in hundreds of ways, eG Enterprise allows me to sleep better at night,” said Dave Couturier, server and storage desktop infrastructure team lead at U.S. Electrical Services, Inc. “The level of automated diagnosis and visibility enables our team to more effectively escalate and tier support, as well as develop a stronger IT presence within our infrastructure. We can now assign separate component and product owners, as well as build custom dashboards that align with the most important activities within our operations. We are now efficient, and have eliminated the need to watch for problems 24×7, giving us the comfort of running 12 to 15-hour days instead of 24-hour days.”

To learn more, visit eginnovations.com.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations is dedicated to helping businesses across the globe transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a center for productivity, growth and profit. Many of the world’s largest businesses use eG Enterprise Universal Insight and Correlative Intelligence technologies to enhance IT service performance, increase operational efficiency, ensure IT effectiveness and deliver on the ROI promise of transformational IT investments across physical, virtual and cloud environments.

About USESI

USESI is proud to be a leading innovator for industry solutions and services. We boast the latest and greatest advancements in technology to make the buying process seamless while not displacing our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our dedication to elevating our e-commerce platform, business process software, and e-learning modules provides USESI employees with the tools needed to succeed and stay ahead of the competition.

Privately held and American-owned, we’re committed to local decision-making and the entrepreneurial spirit. We’re innovative, growing and changing the world. As the world evolves and moves toward cleaner, more efficient energy sources, so has USESI. Be it residential, or commercial, industrial or utility, the world runs on products and services from our best-in-class electrical distribution businesses. Our name may be new to you, but our products are part of your life each and every day.