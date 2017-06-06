Two Easy Methods for Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues

One of the most challenging tasks for a Citrix administrator is troubleshooting Citrix logon issues. Citrix session logon is the very first step that a user performs when connecting to a Citrix farm to access virtual desktops or applications. When logon fails or is slow, it directly impacts the productivity of the user.

52% of respondents to the recent survey of Citrix professionals by eG Innovations and DABCC ranked slow logon as the most common user complaint.

#1 Reactive Troubleshooting with Real User Logon MonitoringThere are over a dozen steps in the Citrix logon process (this is true for both Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop), and slowness in any one of these steps can make Citrix logon slow. Furthermore, many of these steps rely on external servers and services (e.g., authentication on Active Directory, profile loading from a profile server, etc.). This makes logon troubleshooting a challenge for Citrix admins, as they must determine the root cause of the problem for effective resolution. In this article, we will look at two ways to easily detect, diagnose and triage Citrix logon issues.

When a Citrix user calls in to report a logon issue, the IT staff must be able to immediately diagnose it in real time and identify the cause. An essential requirement for fast response is a Citrix real-time monitoring and historical reporting solution that provides immediate visibility into every Citrix user logon. Ideally, the monitoring solution must be able to track the overall logon time and, additionally, provide a breakdown of which step in the logon process was slow.

