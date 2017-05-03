Turkcell’s Orhan Bıyıklıoğlu Named Red Hat’s 2017 Certified Professional of the Year
Bıyıklıoğlu honored for thought leadership and innovation using Red Hat technologies, including Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
Red Hat certifications have a strong reputation and respect in the industry because they are performance based. The examinees must actually demonstrate their working knowledge and skills by accomplishing hands-on tasks during the exam, as they do in the workplace.
ORHAN BIYIKLIOĞLUSENIOR SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR, TURKCELL
Bıyıklıoğlu is both a Red Hat Certified Systems Administrator (RHCSA) and a Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE), and also has a Red Hat Certificate of Expertise in Server Hardening. At Turkcell, he helped introduce Red Hat technologies into Turkcell’s converged technologies solutions.
He used his training to help Turkcell design, implement, and maintain a robust and flexible IT infrastructure, while also achieving cost savings. When Bıyıklıoğlu joined Turkcell more than a decade ago, he successfully led the migration of Turkcell to Red Hat Enterprise Linux by designing and implementing server architecture to consolidate more than 20 critical database workloads running on more than 40 servers from different vendors. Through his efforts, Turkcell is also now seeing success using a range of Red Hat technologies including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Ansible by Red Hat.
For the last 18 years, the Red Hat Certification program has had a single goal of building and validating skills through a program with rigorous, hands-on, and performance based testing. Red Hat’s certifications can help system administrators, application developers, and IT architects advance their careers. RHCE, and all the programs that followed, establish benchmarks for what an IT professional should know when using Red Hat technology.
Supporting quotes
Randy Russell, director, Certification, Red Hat
“We select the Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year not only on the basis of their technical accomplishments and in-depth knowledge of Red Hat technologies, but also for their eagerness to share their knowledge with others. Orhan, both a Red Hat Certified Engineer and Red Hat Certified Systems Administrator, has introduced and helped run Red Hat technology at Turkcell. On behalf of all Red Hatters – congratulations, Orhan.”
Orhan Bıyıklıoğlu, senior system administrator, Turkcell
“Red Hat certifications have a strong reputation and respect in the industry because they are performance based. The examinees must actually demonstrate their working knowledge and skills by accomplishing hands-on tasks during the exam, as they do in the workplace. I am very proud to be selected as the 2017 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year and am grateful to my company, Turkcell, for supporting me to become Red Hat certified.”
Additional Resources
- Learn more about the Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year
- Learn more about Red Hat Summit
- Follow @RedHatSummit or via the hashtag #RHSummit on Twitter
- Become a fan of Red Hat Summit on Facebook
Connect with Red Hat
- Learn more about Red Hat
- Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom
- Read the Red Hat blog
- Follow Red Hat on Twitter
- Like Red Hat on Facebook
- Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube
- Join Red Hat on Google+
- Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn
ABOUT RED HAT
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown