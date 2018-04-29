Home Applications Turbonomic Showcases Self-Managing Container Platforms

Turbonomic today announced details of its presence at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark from May 2-4, 2018.

Experts from Turbonomic will demonstrate workload automation to enable self-managing container platforms, helping customers assure performance across complex hybrid cloud estates at booth S-C25.

The rapid adoption of container platforms reflects growing demands on IT organizations to enable digital strategies through elastic, continuously performant infrastructure. While cloud native architectures and containers promise agility for application teams, they also increase complexity at scale. Turbonomic will explore these challenges during the following presentations:

  • Endre Sara, VP of Advanced Engineering, Turbonomic will present how workload automation can optimize network performance across hybrid cloud environments, at scale, on Friday, May 4 at 2:45 PM CEST. This session will provide lessons and best practices for managing containerized application performance by leveraging the telemetry information from Istio to assure the application service level agreement (SLA).
  • Roman Zimine, Senior Software Engineer, Turbonomic is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, May 2 at 2:00 PM CEST about providing a brokerless REST interface for gRPC services. While gRPC framework enables greater efficiency, transitioning from REST to gRPC can be challenging for many enterprises grappling with missing alternatives for commonly used tools. Zimine will present a brokerless solution that will allow each microservice to expose both a REST and gRPC interface without any additional effort.

Read the entire article here, Turbonomic Showcases Self-Managing Container Platforms

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

