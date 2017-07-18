Home Applications Turbonomic Named to Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 List For Second Year

Turbonomic today announced that it has been named to the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list for the second consecutive year. The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The global data-driven list is evaluated by a panel of judges, which is made up of a majority of public cloud company CEOs, and selected and ranked on four factors including market leadership, people and culture, estimated valuation, and operating metrics.

“More than 1,700 customers trust Turbonomic’s hybrid cloud management platform for their real-time journey to the hybrid cloud,” said Benjamin Nye, CEO at Turbonomic. “It’s an honor for our extremely dedicated and talented team members to, once again, be recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. Together, we look forward to helping customers ensure that the right workloads run on the right clouds at the right time.”

“Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year’s list is no exception,” said Forbes’ editor of the Cloud 100 list, Alex Konrad. “Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures’ deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company’s inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate.”

“These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward.”

“The business opportunity for cloud computing is tremendous as the spend on cloud computing and the rate of adoption continues to grow and advance the ecosystem,” said John Somorjai, EVP Salesforce Ventures and Corporate Development. “We’re thrilled to highlight the potential of these top-tier private companies in the field and see where they take their businesses and the economies around the world.”

The Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the July 27, 2017 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Turbonomic

Launched in 2010, Turbonomic delivers a hybrid cloud management platform that enables on-premises and public cloud to self-manage in real-time, thereby assuring performance, lowering cost, and continuously ensuring compliance. The Turbonomic patented decision engine curates workload demand to dynamically control resource supply, maintaining a perpetual desired state of application health. One of the fastest growing technology companies, Turbonomic is trusted by thousands of enterprises to simplify and accelerate their hybrid cloud journey.

