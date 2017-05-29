Home Applications Turbonomic Named “Next Pillar Tech Company” at 2017 NEVY Awards

Turbonomic, the autonomic workload management platform for all cloud environments, today announced that it has been named the “Next Pillar Tech Company” at the fifth annual NEVY Awards, hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) and presented by GE. The NEVY Awards honor “the best and the brightest individuals and organizations from New England’s innovation economy.” Turbonomic was recognized for its disruptive, game-changing technology, market momentum and demonstrated long-term commitment to the New England region.

“The NEVY Awards are designed to unite and celebrate the region’s vibrant tech and life sciences communities and accomplishments. NEVY award recipients, including Turbonomic, have demonstrated tremendous momentum in the last year, and exemplify the world-class innovation happening across the region,” said Jody Rose, Executive Director, at NEVCA.

“New England is one of the world’s leading hubs of innovation, and we’re proud of our contributions to the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and technology breakthroughs,” said Geeta Sachdev, Chief Marketing Officer at Turbonomic. “We’re honored by this recognition, which is a testament to our incredibly talented team across the world.”

The company has achieved strong customer, partner, and financial momentum over the past year. In January 2017, the company announced a $50 million investment  from General Atlantic and the addition of former GE CIO, Gary Reiner, to its Board of Directors. Today, more than 1,700 organizations trust Turbonomic to manage over 3 million dynamic workloads in real-time, assuring application performance while reducing costs and ensuring continuous compliance, both on-premises and in cloud environments.

Winners and nominees of this year’s NEVY awards were selected by an academy of judges made up of previous NEVYs winners, technology and life science industry experts, and the Boston area’s top industry influencers who have made a significant impact on the city’s economic landscape.

You can view all this year’s NEVY Awards nominees online at http://thenevys.com/.

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic delivers an autonomic platform that enables workloads in cloud environments to self-manage in real-time assuring performance, controlling cost, and ensuring compliance.  Turbonomic’s patented decision engine curates workload demand to dynamically control resource supply maintaining a perpetual state of application health.

Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies.  Turbonomic’s autonomic platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to simplify and accelerate their migration to cloud-enabled and cloud-native applications.

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The NEVCA is the premier organization for venture capital investors in New England. It strives to keep Boston competitive by championing the community’s top emerging and proven venture-backed companies, and making sure Boston students know about the many opportunities presented by such a thriving startup community. Its ultimate goal is to promote economic growth and entrepreneurship throughout the region. With more 800+ venture capital professionals from 80+ firms, its members collectively manage more than $50 billion in capital.

