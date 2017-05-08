Home Data Center Turbonomic Named An IDC Innovator for Multicloud Management

Turbonomic Named An IDC Innovator for Multicloud Management

Turbonomic Named An IDC Innovator for Multicloud Management
Turbonomic has been recognized by International Data Corporation (IDC) as an IDC Innovator in a new report, “IDC Innovators: Multicloud Management, 2017” (doc # US41375217, April 2017). For more information, click here.

The IDC Innovators report present vendors that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. The IDC Innovators report recognized Turbonomic’s platform for the Multicloud Management for, “analyzing real-time workload demand and matching it to available resources across multiple cloud environments using market-based economic queuing analytics.”

“IDC’s research indicates that over 90% of enterprise-scale organizations plan to make use of multiple clouds in the next several years. Traditional management tools and processes struggle to keep up with the levels of dynamic infrastructure scaling, pooling, and change that are the hallmark of multicloud IT operations,” explained Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president, Enterprise System Management Software. “We expect over 80% of enterprises will need to purchase net new management solutions to address their multicloud management priorities over the next several years.”

“Turbonomic’s platform helps customers assure performance so that any workload, can run on any cloud, anywhere, and at anytime. This gives customers a significant advantage when you consider that their IT environments have grown beyond human scale to manage, compounded with increasing pressure to adopt multicloud or hybrid cloud strategies. We are pleased to be named an IDC Innovator for multicloud management, which is quickly becoming central to IT strategy,” said Geeta Sachdev, CMO at Turbonomic.

Turbonomic’s autonomic workload management platform for the hybrid cloud enables environments to self-manage to assure performance of any application. Turbonomic’s patented autonomic decision engine dynamically matches application demand with infrastructure supply in real time, to maintain environments in a healthy state. Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space.  Turbonomic’s autonomic platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications. To learn more about Turbononimc, click here. 

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection — chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

