We are proud to announce that we are going to be hosting the Tech Field Day team at the Turbonomic offices for another great event in May for Tech Field Day 14. The Tech Field Day experience is one that we have thoroughly enjoyed over the past few years, and we embrace these exciting opportunities to be able to share our Turbonomic platform with the delegates and the live audience.

What to Expect at Tech Field Day 14

The format of the event is a live broadcast of a presentation with a very technical focus, for two hours in front of a team of independent technology delegates with backgrounds from all sides of the industry. Not only is the in-person audience involved in being able to drive the direction of our presentation with questions, but we also field out questions from Twitter as a way to fully embrace the overall community who may have thoughts and questions about the Turbonomic Autonomic Platform.

Read the entire article here, Turbonomic Hosting & Presenting at Tech Field Day 14

