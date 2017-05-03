Home Data Center Turbonomic Hosting & Presenting at Tech Field Day 14

Turbonomic Hosting & Presenting at Tech Field Day 14

0
Turbonomic Hosting & Presenting at Tech Field Day 14
0

We are proud to announce that we are going to be hosting the Tech Field Day team at the Turbonomic offices for another great event in May for Tech Field Day 14.  The Tech Field Day experience is one that we have thoroughly enjoyed over the past few years, and we embrace these exciting opportunities to be able to share our Turbonomic platform with the delegates and the live audience.

What to Expect at Tech Field Day 14

The format of the event is a live broadcast of a presentation with a very technical focus, for two hours in front of a team of independent technology delegates with backgrounds from all sides of the industry.  Not only is the in-person audience involved in being able to drive the direction of our presentation with questions, but we also field out questions from Twitter as a way to fully embrace the overall community who may have thoughts and questions about the Turbonomic Autonomic Platform.

Read the entire article here, Turbonomic Hosting & Presenting at Tech Field Day 14

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Management
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

    read more
    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493753149_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Pro Alpha saves time and costs with VxRail

          ProAlpha opts for VMware’s VxRail and Horizon View to virtualize and mobilize systems, allowing its academy to deliver systems to customers in a time and cost sensitive way This video is from the fine folks at VMware.

          read more
          1493774156_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Simplifying App and Access Management with Workspace ONE

          1493774154_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Ready for Heterogeneous for VDI Environments Overview Video

          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video