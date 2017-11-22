Turbonomic Honored with CRN 2017 Tech Innovator Award

Turbonomic has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a CRN 2017 Tech Innovator, taking top honors in the Software – Enterprise Management category. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software or services that have helped to move the IT industry forward. This year, CRN editors evaluated 216 products across 32 technology categories using several criteria including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users’ IT challenges.

Transitioning to hybrid cloud is challenging, and the complex decisions about where to run workloads and rightsizing the resources they require put organizations at risk for overspending by millions of dollars. With the elasticity of the cloud, the ability to optimize cost and performance simultaneously is beyond human scale. Turbonomic’s self-managing platform automatically delivers the best workload performance, at the lowest cost, while always maintaining compliance across public and private clouds. The company supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure environments, helping unleash the full potential of the public cloud’s elasticity and scale.

“Turbonomic is uniquely positioned to help partners guide their customers on their journey to hybrid cloud,” said Jennifer Heard, Chief Partner Officer at Turbonomic. “We are thrilled that CRN has recognized the Turbonomic self-managing platform as the leading solution for Software – Enterprise Management. This recognition validates the strategic value we bring to partners who are extending their portfolio to address datacenters and public cloud initiatives.”

“The vendors and products on CRN’s Tech Innovator list represent some of the most creative and forward-thinking achievements yet seen in the IT channel,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to celebrate their ingenuity and the growth they are driving across the industry, from increased worker productivity and sales to expanded solutions for complex problems and trailblazing innovation.”

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic delivers enterprise organizations with automation software that enables on-premises and public cloud to self-manage in real-time, thereby assuring performance while lowering cost and maintaining compliance with business policies. The Turbonomic platform matches workload demand to infrastructure supply, helping customers maintain a continuous state of application health. Serving customers since 2010, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey.