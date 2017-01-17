Turbonomic Feature Video #7 – Custom Dashboards & Reports

The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform

Feature #7 is our Custom Dashboards & Reports. With this feature you’ll be able to create custom dashboards and reports that show the information about your environment that you want to see. Build reports and dashboards out for executives, automate them and setup email sends.

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!