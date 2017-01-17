Turbonomic Feature Video #5 – The Plan View

The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform

Feature #5 is our Plan View. With this awesome feature you can run any “what-if” scenario you’re planning to make. This will allow you to understand your infrastructure needs under varying circumstances. Plan capacity, size workloads or plan a complete data center migration or consolidation. Whatever it is, the plan view is here to help.

