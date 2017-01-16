Turbonomic Feature Video #2 – The Improve Overall Efficiency Dashboard

The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform

Feature #2 is our Improve Overall Efficiency Dashboard. With this feature you can answer the question, “What can I do to improve my environment’s efficiency?” with actionable recommendations on driving your environment to the most efficient state possible. This includes a to-do list showing the actions Turbonomic is recommending in real-time. Let’s take a deeper look.

