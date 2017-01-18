Turbonomic Feature Video #10 – The Green Circle IT Community
The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform
Feature #10 is our AWESOME community of IT thought leaders, technology evangelists, and experts. Access the community for support, questions, how-to’s and much more right from our Autonomic Platform. Join the GC today and join in the conversation!
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!
