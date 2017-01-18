Turbonomic Feature Video #9 – Cluster Capacity

The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform

Feature #9 is our Cluster Capacity View. Here you can figure out how many more workloads (VMs, Containers) can fit on each of your clusters without needing additional infrastructure. This allows you to increase utilization and drive efficiency. Saving you time and money.

