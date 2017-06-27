Home Data Center Turbonomic & Cisco Tetration: Network-Aware Workload Optimization

Cisco Live 2017 is here at last and we’re thrilled to announce our collaboration with Cisco Tetration Analytics to deliver the only network-aware self-managing platform for hybrid clouds. For a live demo, you can find us at the Turbonomic booth #4633. Enlin Xu, Sr. Engineering Manager at Turbonomic will be there to showcase the integration and answer all your questions.

The network touches everything: connecting people, devices, applications—and an exponentially increasing number of application components. Today, Gartner predicts that by 2020 there will be 20.4 billion connected devices, three times that of 2016. Capgemini predicts that by then cloud native application—apps and services built to perform optimally in the cloud—adoption will double. Containers and microservices are steadily becoming mainstream. And hybrid cloud is the preferred enterprise strategy: 85% of enterprises have a strategy to use multiple clouds with 58% planning on hybrid.

These trends are transforming IT from infrastructure-centric to application-centric, from hardware-centric to software-driven, and now hybrid cloud—bringing the criticality of the network to bear. The network has transformed from static matrices of cabling to global dynamically managed software-defined systems of connectivity. The question becomes how do you manage a complex, liquid supply of network resources? The answer is: “You don’t.” You let software do it.

Data Center
Management
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.
