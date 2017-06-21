Turbonomic Appoints Alex Hesterberg as Chief Customer Officer

Turbonomic today announced that Alex Hesterberg has joined the company as its first Chief Customer Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Ben Nye. In the newly created role, Hesterberg will drive the company’s customer-centric business approach to help customers accelerate and activate their hybrid cloud journey, and be responsible for establishing, scaling and executing a holistic strategy for all customer-facing initiatives, programs and activities. The appointment reflects Turbonomic’s deepened commitment to customer success as it continues to rapidly grow customer segments, industries and use cases. Hesterberg is the latest addition to Turbonomic’s executive leadership team and follows other key appointments that include Bill Veghte as Executive Chairman, Jennifer Heard as head of Global Strategic Partners, and Kara Gilbert as Chief People Person. Additionally, Gary Reiner, Operating Partner at General Atlantic and former Chief Information Officer of GE, recently joined the Turbonomic Board of Directors.

“Customers want a trusted advisor and partner that they can rely on to activate their hybrid cloud environments,” said Nye. “Creating the role of Chief Customer Officer is important to our long-term strategy and core to delivering a world-class customer experience. We are excited for Alex to join the team, and I am confident that his leadership, customer-first attitude, and positive track record of helping customers navigate the challenges they are facing will help us scale and strengthen the great foundation we’ve built.”

In this new role, Hesterberg will oversee worldwide Customer Success & Services, Technical Support, Pre-Sales System Engineering and Renewals at Turbonomic. “Uniting these critical touch points into a single organization will expand our ability to automate, scale and drive further consistency in customer engagement,” said Hesterberg. “I could not be more excited to join the team and partner with our customers to help them accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud.”

Hesterberg is a 20-year tech industry veteran with a track record of delivering end-to-end measurable customer impact, and building customer-centric services and solutions at hyper-growth companies. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President of Customer Success and Technical Field Operations at Pure Storage, where he built the company’s global Technical Field Organization. Prior to Pure Storage, he held executive and leadership positions at Riverbed Technology, Sailthru, Inc and Symantec Corporation. He began his career as a database architect and developer at Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC).

Hesterberg earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University. He is an investor and advisor for several start-up companies and has served on the Advisory Boards of the Technology Services Industry Association and Cornerstone Technologies.

Turbonomic enables organizations to control any workload, on any infrastructure, anywhere, anytime. The company recently announced major advancements to its hybrid cloud management platform, accelerating public cloud migration and lowering monthly public cloud bills by 30 percent on average.

About Turbonomic

Launched in 2010, Turbonomic delivers a hybrid cloud management platform that enables on-premises and public cloud to self-manage in real-time, thereby assuring performance, lowering cost, and continuously ensuring compliance. The Turbonomic patented decision engine curates workload demand to dynamically control resource supply, maintaining a perpetual desired state of application health. One of the fastest growing technology companies, Turbonomic is trusted by thousands of enterprises to simplify and accelerate their hybrid cloud journey.

