The digital transformation pressures customers to modernize and transform their IT to adapt and evolve at the pace of business. The IT landscape is dramatically changing, both on and off premises. The dawn of the hybrid-cloud is here, and the use of the public cloud has proven to be central to this transformation. Knowing which workloads should run on-premises, and which ones in the cloud, and how to manage the transition is challenging – and mistakes are critical and costly. The promise of the flexibility and the advantage of the hybrid cloud has also come with increasing challenges for business and their IT operations.

There is no disputing the fact that IT operations environments are continuing to become more complex and more challenging to manage. Not only have we seen the problem in traditional virtualization environments as I have talked about in the past, but with the rise in adoption of the public and hybrid clouds, the challenge becomes much greater.

The challenges in hybrid cloud management cannot be solved at human scale. It must be done through software. To solve the hybrid cloud management challenges, we must start with a platform comprising of three core tenets:

Read the entire article here, Turbonomic and the Journey to the Hybrid Cloud: Introducing 5.9

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!