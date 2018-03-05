2018 is slated to be the year that public cloud further permeates the market in a massive way. Forrester predicts the public cloud market to generate $178B dollars this year, and that over 50% of all global enterprises will not only use but rely upon public cloud. As public cloud becomes baked into the DNA of enterprise systems and mission-critical applications it will be imperative for organizations to properly manage this new frontier.

Turbonomic is committed to helping customers navigate their journey to, and optimization of, hybrid cloud. This requires organizations to make critical decisions about where workloads should run (on-premises or in public cloud) and how to optimize cloud resources to avoid overspending by millions. Workload automation is critical to helping organizations truly unlock the elasticity of cloud. It is capable of intelligently placing and sizing workloads in the cloud and, once there, automatically adjusting cloud consumption based on the SLA’s and real-time demand profiles of workloads. This approach ensures that applications are running at a world-class level while ensuring that organizations only pay for what they need and use.

Read the entire article here, Turbonomic and Microsoft: Maximizing the Public Cloud