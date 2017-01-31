Tuning Microsoft Windows 10 for VDI
For a while I’ve been working with a customer to deploy a new workspace environment with Microsoft Windows 10. I’ve been in this business for several years and been tuning for a while. I noticed Microsoft Windows 10 tuning takes a bit more work than Microsoft Windows 7 or XP was. I thought perhaps a few articles about this might be handy for others. So the first part is here, creating the virtual machine.
This series will consist of a few articles;
- Creating the virtual machine – you are reading it,
- Microsoft Windows builds, versions and so on (coming soon…. )
- Installing Windows 10 (coming soon…. )
- Tuning Windows services and scheduled tasks (coming soon…. )
- Deploying the golden image (coming soon…. )
- Resource usage of Windows 10 in a VDI environment (coming soon…. )
Creating a virtual machine
First off you need a virtual machine to build a golden image that will at the end of the articles be your template for your VDI environment. I’m using a VMware environment to build the environment but it is applicable for any environment.
Read the entire article here, Tuning Microsoft Windows 10 for VDI
via Rob Beekmans.net
