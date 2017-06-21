TUI Cruises Enjoys Failsafe Travel with DataCore Software-Defined Storage

With growth rates of more than ten percent annually, cruises are the fastest-growing market in the tourism industry. But from an IT perspective, they pose many unique challenges. For example, a high level of availability and security are essential for IT systems at sea. Expensive shipyard time slots are needed for installation and maintenance – so engineers only have a few days for implementation of systems on board. Furthermore, a consistent internet connection cannot always be guaranteed during remote maintenance at sea. Because of the monthly costs of about $50,000 for a 4-MB line, larger data transactions are not possible in any case.

DataCore partner BSH IT Solutions has adapted especially well to these circumstances as a provider of IT infrastructure solutions. As a result, TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the world’s second-largest cruise company, chose BSH IT Solutions to implement the server and storage infrastructure on its newly-built Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 4, Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 6 ships, as well as to replace the IT systems on its two earlier ships Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2. (In English, Mein Schiff means “My Ship.”)

As a critical part of this infrastructure, TUI Cruises installed DataCore’s software-defined storage platform, SANsymphony™. The TUI Cruises’ fleet utilizes the SANsymphony™ storage platform to deliver highly available and high-performance storage capacity for VMware, Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Exchange.

