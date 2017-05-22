Try Out the Citrix Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment

A constantly changing landscape in the modern workplace has led to a constantly changing landscape in the technology that serves that workplace. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a clear shift away from local storage of data and apps. This is due, in part, to workers becoming more mobile and requiring access to their data outside of the office. Keeping it all saved on a laptop can be a security risk, and leads to workers being tethered to their systems, which defeats the purpose of being a truly mobile worker. The real solution to providing secure, anytime, anywhere access to apps and data is for IT to retain control. This means IT needs technology to deliver and manage remote apps, virtual desktops, and storage, all while protecting corporate data. Citrix has recently introduced the Citrix Workspace – a complete digital workspace offering enterprise-grade delivery of apps, desktops, and data to solve this problem. Flagship products XenApp and XenDesktop are included along with XenMobile and ShareFile, creating a full solution for IT and users alike.

Understanding how all the technology included in the Citrix Workspace can benefit your organization can be a little unclear without supporting data. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Citrix to create the Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment – a free, cloud-based assessment that uses SysTrack to evaluate the scope of the environment and provide relevant datasets around user experience, mobility, cloud-storage use, application usage and complexity, and XenApp usage, among other things. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the items included in the free assessment.

