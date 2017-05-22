Home Try Out the Citrix Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment

Try Out the Citrix Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment

0
Try Out the Citrix Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment
0

A constantly changing landscape in the modern workplace has led to a constantly changing landscape in the technology that serves that workplace. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a clear shift away from local storage of data and apps. This is due, in part, to workers becoming more mobile and requiring access to their data outside of the office. Keeping it all saved on a laptop can be a security risk, and leads to workers being tethered to their systems, which defeats the purpose of being a truly mobile worker. The real solution to providing secure, anytime, anywhere access to apps and data is for IT to retain control. This means IT needs technology to deliver and manage remote apps, virtual desktops, and storage, all while protecting corporate data. Citrix has recently introduced the Citrix Workspace – a complete digital workspace offering enterprise-grade delivery of apps, desktops, and data to solve this problem. Flagship products XenApp and XenDesktop are included along with XenMobile and ShareFile, creating a full solution for IT and users alike.

Understanding how all the technology included in the Citrix Workspace can benefit your organization can be a little unclear without supporting data. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Citrix to create the Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment – a free, cloud-based assessment that uses SysTrack to evaluate the scope of the environment and provide relevant datasets around user experience, mobility, cloud-storage use, application usage and complexity, and XenApp usage, among other things. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the items included in the free assessment.

Read the entire article here, Try Out the Citrix Digital Workspace Transformation Assessment | Lakeside Software

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is the leading provider of Big Data for End-User Computing. Lakeside provides organizations with the data-driven knowledge to make better decisions that drive business success. More than 2,000 organizations in over 60 countries use SysTrack to better understand and empower their workforce.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495167285_maxresdefault.jpg

          Proactive Logon Monitoring for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop using eG Enterprise – Video

          Slow logons are most common complaint of Citrix users. When users are not able to log on to their sessions quickly and seamlessly, it leads to frustration and lower productivity. eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop is an easy-to-use synthetic logon monitoring tool that simulates Citrix user logon scenarios for proactive testing […]

          read more
          1495167285_hqdefault.jpg

          The Truth Is Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured

          1495261211_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Announcing NVIDIA DGX Systems

          1495259813_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Memorial Healthcare Protects Patient Data with a Secure Digital Clinical Workspace

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video