You might have read about the spat between MPs and civil servants resulting from British Prime Minister, Teresa May, wearing designer leather trousers from Amanda Wakeley. They retail at £995. The saga has focused on whether she is out of touch with ordinary people – due to their cost – especially as politicians have been pushing belt and braces austerity given the parlous state of our nation’s financial affairs. “Trouser-gate” as the tabloids have called it made me chuckle and then, of course, reminded me of the famous Watergate scandal in the 1970s and the impeachment and subsequent downfall of Richard Nixon. Our CEO and President of North America, Jed Ayres, recently had the good fortune to meet Nixon’s nemesis, Carl Bernstein, at the inaugural Channelnomics Innovation Awards held in New York. The Pulitzer prize winning journalist and author along with Jessica Meek, the editor of Channelnomics, gave IGEL an award for Emerging Vendor of the Year at a ceremony in December.

So, forgetting expensive trousers for a moment, what would £995 get you from the IGEL product catalogue? Simple. Ten new UD Pocket micro thin client devices, that’s what.

Read the entire article here, Trouser Change from a Grand when you Buy 10 UD Pockets for £995

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more: