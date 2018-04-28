Troubleshoot Domain Name System (DNS) Easily in AWS Managed Microsoft AD
Starting today, AWS Directory Service for Microsoft Active Directory, also known as AWS Managed Microsoft AD, simplifies Domain Name System (DNS) troubleshooting by enabling access to its DNS Audit event logs.
You can now audit your AWS Managed Microsoft AD DNS events, making it easier to identify and troubleshoot DNS issues.
For example, if a DNS record is missing, you can use the DNS Audit event log to help identify the root cause and fix the issue. You can also use DNS Audit event logs to improve security by detecting and blocking requests from suspicious IP addresses.
This new feature is available in all AWS Regions where AWS Managed Microsoft AD is offered.
To learn more, see How to Access Your AWS Managed Microsoft AD DNS Audit Event Logs.
