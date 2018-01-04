Tricerat’s NEW Simplify Driver Management Solution – Podcast Episode 297

In episode 297, Douglas Brown interviews Andrew Parlette, CTO at Tricerat. Douglas and Andrew discuss Tricerat’s NEW Simplify Driver Management solution. Andrew explains the why and how relating to their new print driver management tool, plus a bit about what we can expect in the future too.

About Simplify Driver Management

Eliminate print servers for your workstation printing needs. Route traffic directly from workstations to printers, reducing network utilization. All from a single, drag and drop console for true enterprise printing.

Simplify Driver Management: Eliminate Print Servers – Remove your resource-heavy print servers, and route printing traffic for workstations in the most efficient way.

Remove your resource-heavy print servers, and route printing traffic for workstations in the most efficient way. One console to manage all printing – Route traffic directly from workstations to printers, reducing network utilization all from a single, drag and drop console. Tricerat believes in empowering IT staff to produce more effective work in less time. With our simplified deployment, we help guide your strategy to produce a rapid ROI.

– Route traffic directly from workstations to printers, reducing network utilization all from a single, drag and drop console. Tricerat believes in empowering IT staff to produce more effective work in less time. With our simplified deployment, we help guide your strategy to produce a rapid ROI. Direct IP printing for a desktop heavy environment – In environments that are either desktop heavy and/or have remote locations without print servers, Simplify Driver management is ideal. Direct IP printing is inexpensive, will reduce network bandwidth consumption, and reduce the amount of support staff needed.

– In environments that are either desktop heavy and/or have remote locations without print servers, Simplify Driver management is ideal. Direct IP printing is inexpensive, will reduce network bandwidth consumption, and reduce the amount of support staff needed. Assign printers through active directory or IP range – Simplify Driver Management allows for printer assignment via AD or a specified IP range. This enables your team to quickly deploy with control, while maintaining a consistent

experience for end users.

Learn more at: https://www.tricerat.com/solution/simplify-driver-management/

About Andrew Parlette

Andrew holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, College Park, and has been with Tricerat since 1999. Andrew started out as a software developer, and moved his way up the ranks to his current role as CTO.

Throughout his roles at the company, Andrew remains focused on the creation of outstanding software solutions and delivering excellent service to our customers. As CTO, Andrew is the guiding force behind Tricerat’s technical capabilities, directing teams of software developers, testers, and support technicians in order to stay on top of the changing world of virtualization and end user computing markets.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!