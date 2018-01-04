DABCC Radio
Home Breaking News Tricerat’s NEW Simplify Driver Management Solution – Podcast Episode 297

Tricerat’s NEW Simplify Driver Management Solution – Podcast Episode 297

0
Tricerat’s NEW Simplify Driver Management Solution – Podcast Episode 297
0

In episode 297, Douglas Brown interviews Andrew Parlette, CTO at Tricerat. Douglas and Andrew discuss Tricerat’s NEW Simplify Driver Management solution.  Andrew explains the why and how relating to their new print driver management tool, plus a bit about what we can expect in the future too.

About Simplify Driver Management

Eliminate print servers for your workstation printing needs. Route traffic directly from workstations to printers, reducing network utilization. All from a single, drag and drop console for true enterprise printing.

  • Simplify Driver Management: Eliminate Print Servers – Remove your resource-heavy print servers, and route printing traffic for workstations in the most efficient way.
  • One console to manage all printing – Route traffic directly from workstations to printers, reducing network utilization all from a single, drag and drop console. Tricerat believes in empowering IT staff to produce more effective work in less time. With our simplified deployment, we help guide your strategy to produce a rapid ROI.
  • Direct IP printing for a desktop heavy environment – In environments that are either desktop heavy and/or have remote locations without print servers, Simplify Driver management is ideal. Direct IP printing is inexpensive, will reduce network bandwidth consumption, and reduce the amount of support staff needed.
  • Assign printers through active directory or IP range – Simplify Driver Management allows for printer assignment via AD or a specified IP range. This enables your team to quickly deploy with control, while maintaining a consistent

experience for end users.

Learn more at: https://www.tricerat.com/solution/simplify-driver-management/

About Andrew Parlette

Andrew holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, College Park, and has been with Tricerat since 1999. Andrew started out as a software developer, and moved his way up the ranks to his current role as CTO.

Throughout his roles at the company, Andrew remains focused on the creation of outstanding software solutions and delivering excellent service to our customers. As CTO, Andrew is the guiding force behind Tricerat’s technical capabilities, directing teams of software developers, testers, and support technicians in order to stay on top of the changing world of virtualization and end user computing markets.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!

itunes-button

rssbutton

tags:
Categories:
Breaking News
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Development
Management
Mobile
News
Tricerat
Tricerat

triCerat – http://www.tricerat.com – is a leader in the development of third-party tools for managing complex virtual desktop (VDI) and server-based computing (SBC) environments. Whether is desktop management, security or print management, our solutions can help. Our tools are used in many different types of environments – be it Citrix, VMware or Terminal Services.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1514722589_maxresdefault.jpg

          Cross Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity AWB in Azure and AWS – Video

          This demo showcases Cohesity’s to conduct Cross-Cloud Data Management and compliance capabilities in AWS and Microsoft Azure. The primary use case is to adhere to a number of corporate data management requirements which include the identification of a PCI compliance requirements around the existence of credit card numbers within any file stored on the data […]

          read more
          1514830253_hqdefault.jpg

          GPU (G3) Applications in Media and Entertainment Workloads – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

          1515105245_maxresdefault.jpg

          Commvault / Microsoft Partnership Overview Video with Microsoft CVP, Gavriella Schuster Video

          1515105461_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix and Citrix: Better Together! – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video