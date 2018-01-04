Tricerat Simplify Suite 6.6.0 Release, Citrix Summit, and more!

New Release

Our latest release of Simplify Suite, 6.6.0, is coming out soon! This is our first release of the new year and will be available to our customers with support contracts free of charge. Keep a look out for the email announcement coming soon. Interested in learning more about support contracts or free upgrades? Contact us!

New to Simplify Suite or want to learn more about our user management solutions? Read more!

Citrix Summit 2018

Tricerat is sending a team down to attend Citrix Summit 2018. We’re excited to attend this essential business development conference for channel partners. At Summit, you’ll get the tools you need to strengthen relationships and have conversations you can only have at Summit. Want to schedule some time with us in Anaheim? Let us know!

Read the entire article here, Simplify Suite 6.6.0 release, Citrix Summit, and more! | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.