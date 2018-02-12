Tricerat Print Server Proxy: What’s new in the 6.6.0

With the release of 6.6.0, Tricerat added functionality to help its customers print in a variety of situations. One of our newest features is the Print Server Proxy function, geared toward helping users print with print servers.

Why We Added It

One of the requirements to use Tricerat’s software with print servers is that firewall port exceptions need to be made where our Print Server service is installed. In most cases, this doesn’t pose a problem and is handled automatically by our installer. However, this may not be an easy set up in some IT infrastructure architectures. In cases where the terminal server and the print server are managed by different IT departments or companies, print server proxy will come in handy. The Print Server Proxy alters the flow of data so that the firewall port exceptions can be made on the term server or a separate server instead of on the print server.

Best Configuration

Basic configuration of the Print Server Proxy involves three steps.

Read the entire article here, Print Server Proxy: What’s new in the 6.6.0 | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.