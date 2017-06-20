Transforming the Future of High Performance Computing, Networking and Storage
ISC High Performance 2017 kicks off this week in Frankfurt, Germany. For those who are not familiar, the ISC global community has been coming together for more than 30 years to share knowledge in high performance computing (HPC), and this five-day event is anticipating more than 3,000 attendees from over 80 countries to be in attendance this year.
Dell EMC is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of this year’s conference, which will feature power-packed sessions on topics including HPC systems, applications and algorithms, and trends and challenges — such as how deep learning is changing the HPC landscape. Our HPC team is looking forward to Monday’s announcement of the new TOP500 and Green500 systems lists, as well as cheering on the 12 teams participating in this year’s three-day student cluster competition.
Showcasing HPC products and solutions
We’re gearing up to show off Dell EMC’s robust, end-to-end HPC solutions and partnerships, designed to help accelerate discovery and optimize productivity. Topics and demos throughout the week will include PowerEdge 14g servers with optional CoolIT liquid cooling and the PowerEdge C4130 Server with four NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs supporting NVLINK, as well as spotlighting our collaboration with customers. Of note, some of the most intriguing customer stories include the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at the University of Texas at Austin, featuring the new Stampede 2.0 phase 1 system at 12.8 petaflops Rpeak, which will certainly make the new TOP500 list, the University of Cambridge with two new systems, Wilkes-2 at 1.7 petaflops Rpeak and Peta4-KNL at 0.9 petaflops Rpeak, and the Jülich Supercomputing Center, featuring the upcoming “Booster” system under development now, targeted for about 5 petaflops Rpeak.
Read the entire article here, Transforming the Future of High Performance Computing, Networking and Storage
via the fine folks at Dell
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published