Transforming the Future of High Performance Computing, Networking and Storage

ISC High Performance 2017 kicks off this week in Frankfurt, Germany. For those who are not familiar, the ISC global community has been coming together for more than 30 years to share knowledge in high performance computing (HPC), and this five-day event is anticipating more than 3,000 attendees from over 80 countries to be in attendance this year.

Dell EMC is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of this year’s conference, which will feature power-packed sessions on topics including HPC systems, applications and algorithms, and trends and challenges — such as how deep learning is changing the HPC landscape. Our HPC team is looking forward to Monday’s announcement of the new TOP500 and Green500 systems lists, as well as cheering on the 12 teams participating in this year’s three-day student cluster competition.

Showcasing HPC products and solutions

We’re gearing up to show off Dell EMC’s robust, end-to-end HPC solutions and partnerships, designed to help accelerate discovery and optimize productivity. Topics and demos throughout the week will include PowerEdge 14g servers with optional CoolIT liquid cooling and the PowerEdge C4130 Server with four NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs supporting NVLINK, as well as spotlighting our collaboration with customers. Of note, some of the most intriguing customer stories include the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at the University of Texas at Austin, featuring the new Stampede 2.0 phase 1 system at 12.8 petaflops Rpeak, which will certainly make the new TOP500 list, the University of Cambridge with two new systems, Wilkes-2 at 1.7 petaflops Rpeak and Peta4-KNL at 0.9 petaflops Rpeak, and the Jülich Supercomputing Center, featuring the upcoming “Booster” system under development now, targeted for about 5 petaflops Rpeak.

